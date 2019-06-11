Samsung Galaxy M40 with punch hole display launched for Rs 19,990

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy M40, its fourth smartphone in the youth-centric M-series.

Unlike the previously released M10, M20 and M30, the M40 features a Galaxy S10-like punch hole display, which the company is calling the Infinity-O.

The phone is priced at Rs 19,990, which makes it the only phone in the segment to feature a punch-hole camera design. It packs a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen with, powerful Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB).

It draws power from a 3,500mAh battery with 15W USB Type-C fast charging. We must note that Samsung has removed the 3.5mm audio jack without making any noise and that might be a big deal breaker for its loyal users.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

Samsung's versatile camera setup makes it to M40

The triple camera setup on Galaxy M40 comprises a 32MP main camera with AI scene optimizer with f/1.7 aperture. It also features a 5MP depth camera and an 8MP wide angle camera.

Samsung claims it to be a perfect camera to keep a Millenial's social media feed up and running with creative and attractive shots. While that's a big claim to make, we'll test it out and find out how does it stand against the competing smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme and similar.

Price and availability

Galaxy M40 will be priced at INR 19,990. Starting noon of June 18, Galaxy M40 will be available for sale on Amazon.in and on Samsung’s own online shop for sale in beautiful Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colours.