Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i launched in India

Honor has just announced the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and a slightly affordable Honor 20i at its launch event in New Delhi.

The two phones - Honor 20 and 20 Pro share quite a few features, while the Honor 20i is focused on budget buyers. The other two have a three-layer rear panel to create a holographic rear design, which gives it a distinct look like most other Honor phones.

Both phones have 6.26-inch displays, with small 'punch-hole' cameras to the top left of the display, and the Sony Xperia-like fingerprint sensor baked inside the power button on the right side of the phone instead the recent favourite in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be the Honor 20 Pro's biggest competitor

The Honor 20 Pro will come in 'Phantom Blue', which is a bluish-green color, while the base Honor 20 will come in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

In terms of camera, the Honor 20 Pro comes with four - a 48MP f/1.4 main camera, 16MP super-wide snapper, 8MP telephoto and 2MP 'Macro' camera - the latter of these is quite new to us, although it seems to be for close-up pictures.

The normal Honor 20 has a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, 16MP super wide shooter, like the Pro model, but a 2MP telephoto and 2MP macro snapper, so close-up or distance shots might not be as great.

Both phones have 32MP front cameras, in that aforementioned punch-hole cut-out.

Inside the phones is a Kirin 980 chipset, which is Huawei's current "cutting-edge" chipset, which we previously saw in the Huawei P30 series.

While the Honor 20 will have a 3,750mAh battery, the Honor 20 Pro will have 4,000mAh, and both support 22.5W fast-charging.

Honor 20i is the most affordable of all

The Honor 20i, as mentioned, is the most affordable handset of the Honor 20-series. It borrows a certain design elements from its high-end siblings, but it's still identically different. It sports a slightly smaller 6.21-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Unlike it's siblings, this one has a teardrop notch and not a punch hole for the front camera.

It's powered by a 2.2GHz Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4GB RAm and 128GB internal storage. It runs Android Pie with Magic UI. It draws power from a 3400mAh battery.

For optics it has a 24MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it boasts of a 32MP sensor on the front.

Price and availability

Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Honor 20 comes in a 6GB + 128GB variant and is priced at Rs 32,999. The Honor 20i has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

The Honor 20 will go on sale on Flipkart starting June 25, while the Honor 20i will be available from June 18. The company will announce the availabilty of the Honor 20 Pro later.