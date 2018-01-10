Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) launched in India with dual selfie cameras, infinity display

Samsung today launched the new Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India. The company had teased the smartphone last week, revealing that it will be an Amazon-exclusive for online sales. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the first Samsung phone to sport two front cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was first revealed in December last year, along with the Galaxy A8 (2018). The phone has a 6-inch 18.5:9 FHD Super AMOLED display with support for always-on Ambient Display feature.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch Super AMOLED display, with support for the always-on Ambient Display feature. The phone features an 18.5:9 aspect ratio as seen on other high-end Samsung devices, which also means that the capacitive navigation buttons have been removed, in favour of on-screen buttons.

Powered by an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 256GB. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Dual selfie cameras with Bokeh mode, Live Focus and more

Another highlight of the Galaxy A8+ (2018), is the dual camera setup on the front. The phone has 16MP and 8MP selfie cameras, both with an f/1.9 aperture. The front cameras support Samsung's Live Focus mode. This allows users to click portrait mode selfies and change focus after clicking photos.

On the back, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 16MP camera with LED flash. Other features of the phone include a fingerprint sensor on the back, dual SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) supports Samsung Pay and has a 3,500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is priced at Rs. 32,990 in India and it comes in Black and Gold colours. The phone is an Amazon-exclusive device, and will be available from January 20th.