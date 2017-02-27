Samsung Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 may debut in India this week

Samsung India is sending out invites for its upcoming press event. The company has not yet revealed the purpose of the event, but some reports have indicated the launch of Galaxy A series (2017) phones. The A series was earlier unveiled on January 9 2017, and consists of 3 different smartphones - Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017).

Galaxy A series was first launched in 2015, aimed at different price segments. The three phones come in three different screen sizes and configurations. The Galaxy A3 is the budget version and is expected to be priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000, the Galaxy A5 is expected to be priced between Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 25,000 and the Galaxy A7 is expected to cost under Rs. 30,000.

All the Samsung Galaxy A series (2017) phones boast of a unibody metal design, and come with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Unlike the older Samsung Galaxy devices, the A series (2017) will come with a USB Type-C port instead of a microUSB port.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Specifications

It the most affordable smartphone in among the three, it has a 4.7-inch HD (1920 x 1080p) Super AMOLED display. Powered by Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Optics include a 13MP rear camera while the front has an 8MP selfie-camera. It runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) and has a 2350mAh battery packed inside.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Specifications

It is the most balanced A series smartphone among the three, it comes with a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Powered by an Exynos 7880 clocked at 1.9 GHz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The rear camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture and the front camera is also a 16MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. It runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS on top of Samsung’s own UI. It has a bigger 3200mAh battery to keep the phone running all day long.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Specifications

It has the similar specifications as the Galaxy A5 (2017). The distinct factors include a bigger 5.7-inch display full HD Super AMOLED display and the battery is upgraded to 3600mAh.

