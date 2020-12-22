Redmi 9 Power goes in sale: price in India, specs, and availability

Redmi 9 Power is all set to go on sale in India from noon today. It was launched in the country a few days back as the eighth device in the Redmi 9 series including the pricey Note lineup. One of the key highlights of the device is the massive battery it packs in.

The Redmi 9 Power has Amazon as the online sale partner. The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. It is available in three colour offers - Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Electric Green.

Redmi 9 Power price and availability

Redmi 9 Power specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power comes with a textured finish on the rear which Xiaomi calls Aura power design. This is also the first phone from Xiaomi to pack in huge ‘Redmi’ branding. You get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. It has an LCD panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of brightness. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and Widevine L1 certification.

Powering the device is Snapdragon 662 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and boasts up to 128GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

There is a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary shooter with f/1.79, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, there an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include night mode, Color focus, QR code scanner, AI scene detection, AI beautify, portrait mode, movie frame, AI Camera 5.0, Panorama, night mode.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power packs in the biggest battery on any Redmi 9 series device yet with a 6000mAh unit. It supports 18W fast charging but, the company is bundling a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi 9 Power weights 198 grams which is same as the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 Power.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, splash-proof design, TUV Rheinland certification, Corrosion-proof & rubberized ports, and auto cleaning ports.