Realme Buds Wireless 2 tipped to launch in India soon

Realme launched a bunch of new products under audio and personal care segments a couple of weeks ago. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch a new personal audio product in India soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma’s tweet reveals a new Realme wireless audio product will be launched in India soon. He adds the product will offer High-res audio and Sony LDAC support. The tweet also contains an image that reveals “ss 2” at the end of the box and with our guess and looking at the global launches of Realme, we can say that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme Buds Wireless 2 in India and the text at the end on the box is part of “Realme Buds Wireless 2”

[Exclusive] realme is soon going to launch a new wireless audio product in India. Here's a glimpse of what's coming. Will feature High-res audio and Sony LDAC support. Feel free to retweet.#realme pic.twitter.com/lzZmuWiHkPJuly 12, 2021 See more

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is the successor to the original Realme Buds Wireless. The Buds Wireless 2 was launched back in May in Malaysia along with Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 sits right in between the Realme Buds Wireless and Realme Buds Wireless Pro.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 features and specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 are a pair of wireless neckband which also offers active noise cancellation up to 25dB. It also supports LDAC Hi-Res audio and Sony’s LDAC codec. These wireless buds also support AI noise cancellation for calls which is said to reduce the background noise. These are in-ear style earbuds with magnetic attachment and a large 13.6mm bass boost driver.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 supports Sony's LDAC Hi-Res audio (Image credit: Realme)

Further, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 also offers transparency mode. Realme R2 chipset which is also used on the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds is present here with emphasis on bass. Just like Realme Buds Air 2 TWS, these ars also tuned with The Chainsmokers. On a single charge, the Buds Wireless 2 is rated to last up to 22 hours of music playback and a quick 10 minute delivers up to 12 hours of playback.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 88ms super-low-latency, magnetic instant connect, Google fast pair, quick switch, IPX5 rating, and Realme Link app support.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 price and availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is priced at RM 199 in Malaysia which is approximately Rs 3,600. When the wireless earbuds are launched in India, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 are expected to be priced around Rs 3,500 if not around the Rs 3,000 price mark. It is also worth mentioning that in Malaysia, during the first sale, it was available for RM 129 (~Rs 2,300). So, we can also have some aggressive pricing in India as well.

We should hear more on the Realme Buds Wireless 2 from the company in the coming days.

