Realme Buds 2 Neo launched in India along with two personal care products

Realme has unveiled four new accessories in India today, entering the personal care and grooming space. The company has today unveiled the Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones, Realme Beard Trimmer, Realme Bread Trimmer Plus, and Realme Hair Dryer.

These products are a part of Realme’s master plan of offering an entire ecosystem of connected devices for various segments of the market. The new Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones are priced under Rs 500, while the grooming range is an entirely new segment for the brand. At the same event, we saw the launch of the Dizo GoPods D TWS and Dizo Wireless neckband earphones, which were the first products in the Realme TechLife portfolio.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds 2 Neo are a wired earphone for those who are still lucky to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on their phones. If not, on the phone, these budget earphones can come in handy for laptops as well. The Realme Buds 2 Neo weigh just 14 grams.

The Buds 2 Neo wired earphones come with 11.2mm drivers with an emphasis on bass. They feature tangle-free cable management along with a 90-degree angle jack. The buds come in a CD texture design and these are available in Black and Blue colour options. You also get an in-line microphone and a multi-function button that can activate Google Assistant, control media playback or control calls.

First sale on July 1, 2PM Buy Realme Buds 2 Neo on Flipkart Rs 499 Colours: Black and BlueView Deal

Realme Beard Trimmer

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme beard trimmer is the company’s first set of personal care products. The Realme beard trimmer offers a 10mm comb and 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision. In terms of run time, this trimmer can run up to 2 hours on a single charge with the 800mAh battery. It also comes with a self-sharpening stainless steel blade which is durable and skin-friendly.

Further, it also comes with a Type-C charging port and the trimmer can be used in cordless and cord modes. Realme claims the trimmer produces less than 68dB noise. The trimmer is made up of ABS material. Other features include a travel lock, a single button, an LED battery indicator, and a matte finish. It is also worth mentioning that only the blade part is washable here.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Bread Trimmer Plus is an upgraded version of the vanilla variant. It comes with 40 different length settings with 10mm and 20mm combs and comes with two blades. It is also IPX7 rated which means you can fully wash the body. The rest of the specs and features are similar to the vanilla version of the trimmer including the battery life, build, and battery capacity.

Realme Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Realme)

Lastly, the company also unveiled the Realme Hair Dryer targeted at women. It comes with advanced negative ions technology which helps to dry hairs quickly. The hair dryer uses a high-efficiency fan to create a calm and quiet operation. It also maintains an ideal temperature of less than 55-degree. It comes with a 5-minute quick-dry feature.

Furthermore, the machine comes with a cold air button, power wind, soft wind, and on/off-key. You also get a three-layer protective mesh and the Realme hair dryer meets most of the high standard quality guidelines.

