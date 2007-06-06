TerraTec shows Noxon 2 Wi-Fi iPod dock

TerraTec has announced the launch of the Noxon 2 wireless radio iPod dock. It's a wireless audio player which incorporates an iPod docking station, wireless internet radio and intuitive podcast receiver. It also has a multi format network player for music from the hard drive and FM radio.
TerraTec says the Noxon 2 sets a new benchmark in the music player field, saying music played through it "has the best bass and clearest treble levels."
Many music fans have their collections distributed across a variety of media and technologies, resulting in snarled cables, stacks of burned CDs and general file-format chaos. TerraTec reckons that the new Noxon 2 is the answer to these problems - but it comes at a price. When it goes on sale in the UK at the end of this month it will cost £250.
Features include:
- Wireless audio streaming via WLAN or Ethernet.
- Plays internet radio even without a PC.
- Plays copyright protected music contents in WMA format (including Microsoft DRM10).
- Easy access to music collections via UPnP (MP3 / WMA / AAC / OGG Vorbis)
- USB 2.0 host connects to USB hard disks, USB sticks, and mobile storage-enabled MP3 players.
- Convenient handling via an IR remote control or buttons on the device.
- Large, improved display for viewing title information; with zoom play mode.
- Line Out connects to stereo systems or active speakers.
- Separate headphones output.
- Digital audio output (optical S/P-DIF interface)
- IEEE 802.11 b/g wireless
- 54-MBit/s maximum transmission rate via WLAN.
- WPA2, WPA. and WEP encoding (64 bits/128 bits).