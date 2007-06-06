TerraTec shows Noxon 2 Wi-Fi iPod dock

At £250, it's not the cheapest iPod dock on the market

TerraTec has announced the launch of the Noxon 2 wireless radio iPod dock. It's a wireless audio player which incorporates an iPod docking station, wireless internet radio and intuitive podcast receiver. It also has a multi format network player for music from the hard drive and FM radio.

TerraTec says the Noxon 2 sets a new benchmark in the music player field, saying music played through it "has the best bass and clearest treble levels."

Many music fans have their collections distributed across a variety of media and technologies, resulting in snarled cables, stacks of burned CDs and general file-format chaos. TerraTec reckons that the new Noxon 2 is the answer to these problems - but it comes at a price. When it goes on sale in the UK at the end of this month it will cost £250.

Features include: