Motorola job listing hints at mysterious wearable technology

Motorola may be soon saying "hello" to a new head of its wearable design team, as indicated by a recently discovered job listing involving wearable technology.

"The wearables design team will lead the establishment of our brand in the massive competitive and growing space of wearable connected products," noted the job ad spotted by TechCrunch.

The company hints that it wants to start its wearable tech efforts anew, as this Senior Director of Industrial Design will "create a new world-class wearable's design group within Motorola."

That role will be based in Chicago and go to someone with at least 15 years of work experience in the design, tech, consumer product or apparel field.

The vast amount of experience Motorola is seeking could be a sign that the company has a lot to prove against its wearable technology rivals.

Tracking Motorola's past tracking efforts

Motorola's continued interest in wearable technology shows that its MotoActv watch might not be a one-time deal.

Its ill-fated smartwatch included a GPS fitness tracker and was also a music player running Android 2.3.4.

While the technology could connect to a smartphone, it was limited to Motorola phones and was rather expensive when it launched in early 2012.

Hello, Moto competitors

The fact that Motorola may be gearing up for entry (or reentry) into the wearable devices market isn't a big surprise.

Apple is said to be releasing the long-rumored iWatch, and its closest competitor, Samsung, may beat it to the wrist with a Samsung Gear smartwatch.

Then there's Asus, Foxconn, Intel, Acer, Sony, LG and Pebble Watch all wanting to show up to the same party wearing pretty much the same thing.

Taking a slightly different approach is Motorola's parent company Google with Google Glass, which makes Motorola's ambitions in the wearable technology market especially interesting.