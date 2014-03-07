7digital will be Tizen's first music download app, heading to the Gear 2

7digital has confirmed that it's working on a Tizen app, which, unless anyone beats it to the punch, will be the first music app to hit Samsung's OS.

Samsung's new Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo watches, announced at MWC, dropped Android for the Tizen OS, and 7digital says it will be supporting both of them.

You'll be able to buy, download and stream music with the service, which is already available on Android, iOS, Blackberry and Windows Phone.

Samsung has promised we'll have around 100 available Tizen apps to play with when the Gear 2 and Gear Neo go on sale with the Galaxy S5 on April 11.