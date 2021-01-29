Poco M3 Indian variant to have better specs than the global one

Poco M3 will launch in India on February 2. While the device is already available in the global market, the India variant is getting a big upgrade in the RAM department.

Globally, the Poco M3 is available in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. The Flipkart landing page for the Poco M3 launch has confirmed that the Poco M3 in India will come with 6GB of RAM. Apart from that, the Poco M3 is also expected to sport UFS 2.2 storage. For instance, the 64GB variant offers UFS 2.1 storage while the 128GB comes with UFS 2.2 standard.

It is also worth mentioning that the Poco M3's on-paper specs are identical to the Redmi 9 Power which was launched in India recently. Adding more RAM to the Poco M3 will also help Poco to differentiate them. Previously, the Poco M2 and Redmi 9 Prime were also in a similar spot where in the only difference in the specs sheet was the additional 2GB RAM on the Poco M2.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 sits on top of the display. To the rear, you get a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. It is available in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colourways.

Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. Gaming and graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 610 GPU. In Europe, the device is available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. India will get 6GB RAM variant. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB.

(Image credit: Poco)

On to the optics, the Poco M3 sports a 48MP primary sensor with a 1/2" sensor size, f/1.79 aperture followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2,05 aperture.

The Poco M3 packs in the biggest battery on a Poco phone yet with a 6000mAh unit with 18W fast charging. The phone also supports USB-C reverse charging as well. The Poco M3 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with no ads or bloatware. For security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also AI face unlock support. For audio, the device packs in dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 packs in IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, dual SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0. For navigation, there is GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo.

Poco M3 specifications Display 6.53" FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 6GB Storage 64/128GB Rear camera 48+2+2MP Front camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh Charging 18W

The Poco M3 will be sold via Flipkart. The launch will happen via online on Flipkart at 12 noon on February 2. The landing page for the Poco M3 is already live on Flipkart

