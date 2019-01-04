Poco F2 concept renders hints at higher screen to body ratio

Popular tipster and designer, Benjamin Geskin has shared a concept render of the Poco F2. Now fans of the first Pocophone, the Poco F1, have high expectations for the upcoming successor smartphone.

The success of the Poco F1 lay in the fact that it offered flagship features at a mid-range price. Now, concept renders of the successor, the Poco F2, have surfaced on Geekbench, hinting at significant upgrades from the F1, and even a change in design.

The F2 renders hint at a waterdrop-style display notch, as opposed to the traditional wide notch on the Poco F1; from this, we can assume that the Poco F2 screen will be bigger than its predecessor, allowing for more immersive viewing experience. The bezels on the Poco F2 also appear much slimmer in the render than those of the F1.

The dual rear cameras on the Poco F2 will be vertically aligned as in the F1, but the placement looks to be slightly different. In the F1, the camera setup was in the middle of the rear panel, while in the F2, it looks to be in the top left corner. There will also be a circular rear fingerprint sensor on the F2.

Xiaomi will be looking to improve the design and camera specs, which were the weakness of the Poco F1. It's quite possible that the Poco F2 will have a metallic or glass finish to improve the look of the device. In fact, the render shows the back of the F2 to have a metallic finish.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the F2 will have the same hardware setup as the F1: a Snapdragon 845 chipset with 6GB RAM. Considering that the F1 has both 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models, we can expect the Poco F2 to have an 8GB RAM variant as well.