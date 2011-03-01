Secret sauce to app success outed by developer

The global market for mobile apps is set to be worth over £23 billion in 2015, according to the latest research from Forrester.

And following this earlier news that the global market for mobile apps is set to explode over the next five years, one leading UK iPhone app developer has revealed the secrets of app development success.

So read on to find out the key aspects of app development you need to keep in mind, if you want to become an app millionaire.

The four key elements to app success

On hearing the news about Forrester's predictions, Chetan Damani, a leading UK developer of both commercial and cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) iPhone apps at London-based acrossair told TechRadar:

"We are currently seeing a huge uptake from the apps we launching for ourselves and for our clients and I see no sign of a downturn. There are 350,000-plus apps at the moment [on the iTunes App Store] so only a few are achieving the good downloads.

"We have noticed that you need to have four key elements in the apps to make them successful," the acrossair rep revealed.

"They need to be perfectly executed, provide a uniquely mobile experience, have an element of social and be convenient."

As for the longer-term view of the app development industry, Damani agrees that "2015 is a long time from now, but so far Apple are the only ones with a successful platform and I don¹t see that changing in the near future.

"What is changing are the types of apps. As consumers evolve and start expecting more from apps, the developers are rising to the challenge and creating more complex experiences."