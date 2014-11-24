The Nexus 6 has a secret LED notification light

Some were dismayed to find that the Nexus 6 doesn't have an LED notification light, but as it turns out, the phone does — it just hasn't been enabled by the device's software.

The hidden hardware easter egg was found by an XDA Developer forums tinkerer, who discovered a multi-colour LED that sits right in the middle of the Nexus 6's top speaker bar.

Forum user JMUT stumbled on the Nexus 6's hidden LED when using the Light Flow app, which lets you manually fiddle about with your phone's LED light.

Before you get too excited, this little hack requires a rooted phone, as apps don't have access to the Nexus 6's LED without the deeper control rooting provides.

Secret flasher

It could do with the LED, though, as the Nexus 6 does not use the Active Display feature seen in other Motorola phones — for those not dangerously obsessed with all things Android, Motorola makes the Nexus 6 for Google.

Instead, it lets you see notifications from your lock screen. It's good, but not quite as immediate as either Active Display or an LED light.

Active Display shows notifications before you even turn your phone on. You'll find it in the 2014 Moto X.

According to the creator of Light Flow, the app used to discover the Nexus 6's LED, the unit refuses to flash/pulsate, suggesting that even after a hack or two we may not be able to get the full LED notification effect some people are after. But this is still one to keep an eye on.

via Android Authority