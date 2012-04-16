Sony starts rolling out Xperia Ice Cream Sandwich update

Xperia users finally get light at the end of the ICS upgrade tunnel

Sony has confirmed it is starting to roll out the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update to its 2011 range of Xperia handsets.

The news broke on the official Sony Xperia Product Blog, where the manufacturing giant revealed the update will be coming to the Xperia Arc S, Xperia Neo V and Xperia Ray first in Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Norway.

The update for these three phones will make its way to global markets in the next 4-6 weeks, so hold on tight if you're not in Scandinavia.

But wait, there's more

Sony will roll out the update to more of the Xperia range towards the end of May/start of June including; Xperia Arc, Xperia Play, Xperia Neo, Xperia Mini, Xperia Mini Pro, Xperia Pro, Xperia Active and Sony Ericsson Live with Walkman.

Sony, like many manufactures, has been slow off the mark with providing the Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade to customers and now the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S2 and HTC Sensation XE are receiving the upgrade, the pressure is on.

When Sony does get round to pushing Ice Cream Sandwich to your Xperia phone you will need to connect it to your computer to download and install – no space-age over-the-air update here.

If you really can't wait for the finial version of ICS to reach you, then you can always grab the beta version, as demonstrated in the handy video below.