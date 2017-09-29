iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Flipkart: Assured buyback, cashbacks and exchange offers

Apple had launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India recently and the devices are set to go on sale starting from tomorrow, September 29 from 12AM. Both the new iPhones went up for pre-order on September 22.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are priced starting at Rs. 64,000 and Rs. 73,000 respectively. Reliance Jio had earlier announced various discounts and cashback on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, promising up to 70% cashback on the basic value of the phones. Now, Flipkart has come up with some attractive exchange and buyback offers on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – best exchange offers

Under the exchange offer on Flipkart, you will get the best discounts if you exchange devices such as the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, Moto Z and OnePlus 3T. If you exchange your iPhone 7 Plus, you can get the iPhone 8 64GB for as low as Rs. 3,000 after considering the exchange value, cashback, and guaranteed buyback value.

Citi Credit card and World Debit card offers on iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Customers who pay using Citi credit card and World debit card will get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on buying the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. However, to avail the Rs. 10,000 cashback, you will have to buy the new iPhones before 17:59 hours, 29th September. The cashback of Rs. 10,000 will be credited to your account by 30th December, 2017.

Buyback Guarantee up to Rs. 38,000

Coming to the Buyback Guarantee value, you can buy it for Rs. 99 and you will get an assured exchange value of up to Rs. 33,000 on the iPhone 8 and Rs. 38,000 on the iPhone 8 Plus.

Assuming you are exchanging an iPhone 7 Plus for the iPhone 8 64GB, using a Citi credit or World debit card, and return the iPhone 8 within 6-8 months, you can essentially use the iPhone 8 for free. This is, of course, subject to any additional buyback conditions applicable from Flipkart’s end.

If you upgrade to new smartphones often, it may be worth considering subscribing for Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee. At worst, you lose only Rs. 99 at the end of the day even if you don’t use the offer.

Exchange offers on iPhones

If you exchange your existing Apple device such as the iPhone 7 Plus, you will get a discount of Rs. 23,000. In addition to that, you can get an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 if you pay using the Citi credit card and World debit cards.

As for the Buyback Guarantee on the iPhone 8, you will get an assured value of Rs. 33,000 if you exchange it within 6 – 8 months of buying the device. Considering all these offers, the effective price of the iPhone 8 is Rs. -2,000, essentially making the iPhone 8 free subject to application of all these offers.

Similarly, you can get a discount of Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 11,000 on exchanging your iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S respectively. The Citi Credit card and Buyback Guarantee offers remain unchanged irrespective of the device you are exchanging.

Exchange offers on other smartphones

Apart from Apple devices, Flipkart has also mentioned Android devices such as the Motorola Moto Z and the OnePlus 3T on ‘Reasons to buy the iPhone 8 on Flipkart’ page. The Moto Z comes with an exchange value of Rs. 8,550 and the OnePlus 3T comes with an exchange value of Rs. 10,550.

To claim the Citi Credit card offer, you need to order the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus by 17:59 PM on September 29.

Apart from the discounts and cashbacks, Flipkart has listed some more reasons to buy the new Apple devices from Flipkart. The next listed reason is fastest delivery - Flipkart will deliver the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on the release date, i.e., September 29 in selected cities across the country.