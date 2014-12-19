Sony's surreal CES 2015 teaser features Android TV and... a pregnant woman

CES 2015 is just round the corner and we're eagerly anticipating the tidal wave of tech that's about to surge through Las Vegas. Now Sony has given us the sneakiest of peeks at what it'll be showing off.

Posted on YouTube, the teaser trailer is a slightly odd collection of scenes including a chameleon, a time-lapse of the Paris skyline and a pregnant woman.

While those particular images are rather more cryptic, the woman pushing floor five in a lift followed immediately by a girl with a lollipop can mean only one thing: Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Level 5, going up

This could mean we'll get news on when the Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact and co. will get getting the sweet upgrade treat - but it looks like the big thing will be Android TV.

Sony is one of the main manufacturers confirmed to launch a Lollipop-powered goggle box in 2015, and CES would be the perfect stage for it to show off its wares. Hints from other clips in the video suggest it's set to be a super slim solution - so much so that someone lovingly strokes it right at the start.

Something in your eye?

There's even the chance the Sony Xperia Z4 may show up, but the link in the video is pretty loose with what appears to be a faint rectangular object in the reflection of an eye.

TechRadar will be out in Las Vegas to bring you all the latest from the show, but in the meantime have a watch of the video below and let us know what you think Sony is hinting at.