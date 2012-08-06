Smaller dock connector coming to all iOS devices?

iPhone 5 may not be the only device getting a downsized dock

Apple may soon be ditching the 30-pin dock connector found in all its iOS devices in favor of a smaller 8-pin port this fall.

Sources at Apple are reportedly indicating the new port will not only appear in the iPhone 5 – expected September 12 – but also in all other 30-pin port devices, including iPods,

iPhones

and

iPads

.

Citing specific products, iMore expects the new iPod Nano, iPod Touch, the rumored 7-inch iPad Mini and an updated version of the current 9.7-inch iPad to feature the diminutive dock connector.

TechRadar reported August 2 that the iPhone 5 will likely come with a downsized port. However, these are the first reports indicating the entire iOS device line will be getting a port reduction.

All of Apple's mobile devices, as well as iPods, iPhones and iPads, currently feature the 30-pin dock connector.

Initial signs pointed to the iPhone 5's dock connector being a 19-pin port, but these reports chop that figure by more than half.

The smaller connector may be a necessary structural change to accommodate the device's supposedly slimmer body.

A change of plans

These same Apple sources say the update for all iOS devices could happen as early as September 12.

Such an update would be unprecedented for a company that usually sticks to one or two major product announcements/developments a year.

However, it looks like Apple is more concerned with having a consistent dock design than sticking to a hard and fast release schedule.

No word yet from Apple as to when the port change for all devices, if indeed true, is coming.

Via iMore