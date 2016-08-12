Samsung casts doubt on the 'confirmed' 6GB Galaxy Note 7

Yesterday Samsung confirmed it was working on an upgraded Galaxy Note 7 just for China with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – but the future of the phablet is in doubt.

A spokesperson for Samsung has told TechRadar, "The decision to launch a 6GB/128GB version variant of the Galaxy Note 7 is under review.

"For now, the only variant of the Galaxy Note 7 that will be available is the 4GB/64GB variant announced on August 2."

A 6GB RAM device has been rumored since before the Galaxy Note 7 announcement and some were disappointed when the phone was revealed with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Bated breath

Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh 'confirmed' the existence of an upgraded device to Korean media - while he wasn't definite on the launch of the more powerful Note 7, even mentioning it means it sounded pretty likely.

Koh explained Samsung is considering the device to fight Chinese competitors which are releasing phones - such as the OnePlus and ZTE - with higher level RAM and storage.

According to The Korea Herald, Koh said, "It is true that we are reviewing the rollout of a new tablet [sic] with 128 gigabyte built-in memory in China because Chinese companies are aggressively doing marketing with high-capacity memory."

Koh also noted that the company was open to hearing "diverse opinions from various regions" on the topic of releasing an upgraded Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung declined to comment on plans for the 6GB RAM Galaxy Note 7 coming to the US, UK or Australia at this time.