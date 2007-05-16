Orange: Atari generation fuels mobile gaming

The Orange Digital Media Index provides a snapshot of how the operator's multimedia services are being used

Mobile gaming in the UK is being fuelled by the Atari generation, while live sporting events are key in boosting mobile TV uptake, according to Orange 's first Digital Media Index quarterly report.

The Orange Digital Media Index Spring 2007 report is the first time a UK network operator has given a detailed insight into how its multimedia services are being used. Orange reveals its top downloaded games, music, videos and mobile TV usage patterns. It also makes an analysis of who is using its multimedia services and when.

The average age of Orange's mobile game downloader is 30. This is reflected in the top 3 most popular games: Sonic the Hedgehog, Worms 2006 and Space Invaders. Men are slightly more likely than women to download, but the stats are fairly even. Some 668,132 games were downloaded in the first 3 months of 2007.

Orange Top 10 games downloads

Sonic the Hedgehog (part one) Worms 2006 Space Invaders Anniversary Edition Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07 Deal or No Deal Sonic Jump Brian Lara International Cricket 2007 Midnight Bowling 3-in-1 Pub Pack Dogz

Mobile TV and video

The Cricket World Cup boosted Orange's Mobile TV service, capturing 8.8 per cent of quarterly ratings despite only launching in March. Orange believes this clearly shows that sport will "play a key role in the future of mobile television".

The FHM channel picked up second spot with 7.1 per cent, perhaps reflecting another more scantily-clad future driver of mobile TV content.

Orange Top 5 mobile TV channels

Live World Cup Cricket (8.8%) FHM (7.1%) Channel 4 Mobile (6.7%) Kiss (5.4%) WWE (4.1%)

Babes also showed strongly in Orange's video download categories - third place with 18 per cent. Though film downloads topped, at 21 per cent (encouraged by Orange's BAFTA and Oscar coverage).

Movie trailers and clips were most popular - The Simpsons Movie trailer was the most downloaded, with the new Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixtrailer appearing in second place. Rocky Balboatrailer clips muscled into third place.

Orange Top 10 video downloads

The Simpsons Movie trailer Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix trailer Rocky Balboatrailer Creature Comforts for Comic Relief South Park - Earth is a Reality Show Celeb Big Brother - live stream Hot Fuzztrailer Angry Kid - Love Bites Leona Lewis - A Moment Like This WWE Diva Short - Candice

Girls also featured strongly in wallpaper and picture downloads, with teenage boys most likely to decorate their phone with mobile images of WEE Girl wrestlers and various ladies. Movie images are popular here too, as is oddly Animal from the Muppets as a screensaver and the England flag. Orange gets over 65,000 image downloads on average each month.

Orange Top 10 picture downloads

WWE Girls Shay Laurnen WWE Divas Hotel Honeys Ghostrider - Flame Skull Hotel Honeys The Muppets - Animal Fairies - Tinker Bell Fairy Wishes Flag Of England Popstar Girls

Mobile music

Mobile music is growing in popularity with over 256,000 music downloads (including ringtones, music tracks etc.) on average each month. The most popular time for downloading ringtones is late in the afternoon during the week, and anytime at weekends - when school is out, it seems.

Orange Top 10 full-track music downloads

Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars Mika - Grace Kelly Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby The Fray - How To Save A Life The View - Same Jeans Justin Timberlake - What Goes Around...Comes Around Booty Luv - Boogie 2Nite Lily Allen - Alfie Diddy featuring Christina Aguilera - Tell Me Fedde Le Grande - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit

Photos online

Orange also reported an upsurge in people storing their photos online, with 3.2m photos stored online by 176,000 Orage.co.uk users, a fifth of whom use mobile phones to upload pictures.