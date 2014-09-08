One carrier has outed the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 specs a day before launch

The day many an iFan has been waiting for is almost here, but if you want to know exactly to expect from one iPhone 6 before Tuesday's big reveal, read on.

Specs for the smaller new iPhone have appeared thanks to China Mobile, giving us a glimpse at what will likely be the final features for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

Among them are an A8 SoC with a quad-core CPU, 1134 x 750 resolution display made of sapphire glass, an 8MP back camera sensor and a 2.1MP in the front, and, shockingly, iOS 8.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will also apparently come in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of on-board storage, flex a nanoSIM slot, come in gold, white or black, and measure 138 x 67 x 7mm. Finally, the phone is said to be water- and dust-proof, ruggedized features already found in the Sony's Xperia line and the Galaxy S5.

According to China Mobile, the smaller iPhone 6 release date is slated for September 19 but the larger, 5.5-inch flavor won't go on sale that day. As for the larger iPhone 6's specs, those are a mystery, too, suggesting the phone isn't quite ready for public consumption.

TechRadar will be on the ground at the iPhone 6's Cupertino launch, so tune back here to see what rumors are real and which are pure fiction.

Via GforGames