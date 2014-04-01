Larger iPhone 6's 2014 release could be on the rocks

The heavily rumoured 5-inch-plus screen iteration of the iPhone 6 reportedly faces a production delay of "several months," which would make a 2014 release unlikely.

Reuters' sources claim a smaller 4.7-inch model will enter production next month ahead of the traditional autumn release schedule, but those seeking a phablet-sized version may have to wait until the new year.

The issue, the report alleges, is "difficulties with in-cell production technology for the larger 5.5-inch size," which is apparently being deployed to allow the device to slim down compared with the iPhone 5.

Those troubles have convinced Apple to press on with the production of the 4.7-inch version, Reuters writes, in order to ensure at least one new iPhone will be out in time for the Christmas rush.

Phabulous

A larger iPhone 6 would answer the clamouring from Apple fans for a device size capable of competing with the Samsung Galaxy series and the HTC One range, as well as phablets like the Galaxy Note 3.

Apple has been reticent to boost the size of its iPhone display, with the 4-inch screens on the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S smaller than many of the devices other leading manufacturers brand as 'mini.'

Of course we're all used to these ten-a-penny reports relating to iPhone display sizes, so we'd be inclined to keep Reuters' latest in the speculation column, rather than allowing it to dictate your buying plans for the year.

In the meantime, be sure to take a gander at what the iPhone 6 should look like in our video below.