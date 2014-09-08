iPhone 6L tipped to have iPad-like interfaces

We're within touching distance of Apple's September 9 event, and the rumour mill has officially gone into overdrive as we count down the hours, minutes and seconds to the launch of what we expect to be not one, but two versions of the iPhone 6.

The latest nugget of information leaking out suggests the larger, 5.5-inch iPhone 6L will sport some of the landscape interface stylings that you find on the iPad Air and iPad Mini 2.

According to developer Steven Troughton-Smith, adjusting the resolution of iOS to that of the rumoured iPhone 6L sees applications such as calendar offer a two-column view when in landscape.

Trying the same trick with the rumoured 4.7-inch iPhone 6 screen specs sees apps stick with the layout we're currently used to seeing on iPhones.

Putting the productivity in iPhone

This would make sense as the larger screen of the phablet-sized iPhone will likely be all about "productivity" - just take a look at the split screen action provided on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and LG G3 Stylus.

The good news is that we'll know for sure very soon, and TechRadar will be reporting live from Apple's press conference to bring you all the latest.

