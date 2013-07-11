Insanely thin LG display announced in time for the Optimus G2

LG has been one of the spearheads of the display revolution, and when it comes to smartphones it's just put everyone else to shame by unveiling whats it claims to be the world's slimmest full HD panel for handsets.

The panel is a crazy 2.2mm slim with a 2.3mm bezel, and measures 5.2-inches diagonally. All of which arrives conveniently in time for the Optimus G2, which looks to be sporting a barely-there bezel in the leaked images we've seen.

The display also features a full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and LG Display claims that the screen will provide good visibility under strong sunlight. The screen can also manage 535 nits of brightness.

Out of thin air

So how did LG manage to slim down so much? It's all thanks to a special new technology called Advanced One-Glass-Solution in which dual flexible circuits sit between the panel and touch film and reduce the lines on the panel by 30 per cent.

The Optimus G2 is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 800 clocked at 2.3GHz, 2GB RAM, a 16-megapixel camera and - hint, hint - a 5.2-inch display.

We're prepared for the LG Optimus G2 to go official at the press event on August 7, and we'll be there to give you the news as it breaks.