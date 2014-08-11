HTC One M8 for Windows leaked specs show there won't be many surprises

Fans of Microsoft's mobile operating system will soon be able to enjoy one of the slickest Android smartphones around, minus Google's software. And judging from newly leaked specs, little else but the operating system has changed.

WP Central scored details that the previously leaked HTC One M8 for Windows will be exactly what you think it is: HTC's coveted hardware running Windows Phone 8.1 instead of the latest flavor of Android.

Supporting this hypothesis are a set of leaked hardware specs which essentially match the existing HTC One M8 for Android, starting with the 5-inch Super LCD3 display with a 441 ppi pixel density and 1080 x 1920 resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Internally, the same quad-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801 processor keeps things humming along, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of on-board storage, expandable up to an additional 128GB with optional microSD card.

But it runs Windows!

There's certainly nothing wrong with HTC sticking to what already works. This includes a 2,600mAh battery, stereo BoomSound speakers, 5MP front-facing camera and the Taiwanese manufacturer's best Duo rear-facing camera lens rounding out the package.

Although the handset may be short on surprises, Microsoft worshipers will be coupling all this attractive hardware with the latest Cortana voice assistant-equipped Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 for a tantalizing little package.

HTC will also be including their own BlinkFeed software for good measure, and the smartphone will work just fine with existing HTC Dot View cases when the handset presumably breaks cover at next week's media event in New York City.

Can't make it to the Big Apple on August 19? Rumor has it the HTC One M8 for Windows could land on Verizon only two days later, where it's expected to sell for $199.99 (about £119, AU$216) with a two-year agreement, or double the current asking price of the Android edition.