Honor 6 Plus could be the cheap Note 4 rival we've been after

The Honor 6 Plus is a potential lower-cost Smasung Galaxy Note 4 rival and it is to get an official unveil on December 16 according to Chinese certification agency TENAA.

There's just one downside: this will be an announcement for a Chinese launch that probably won't include the US, UK or Australia just yet.

The documents give us an idea of what to look forward too, telling us plenty of the Honor 6 Plus's core specs including a 5.5-inch 1080p screen.

That's larger than the 5-inch Honor 6, which recently caused a stir because of its Nexus 5-beating £250 price.

Inside the Honor system

You also get a 1.8GHz eight-core processor, most likely a Kirin model, 3GB of RAM and dual rear cameras.

We've seen a similar camera setup in the HTC One M8, where it's used to take photos with depth of field information, letting you blur out the background in images, but not the foreground, or vice versa.

Our first look at the Honor 6 Plus? (credit: TENAA)

Huawei actually owns the Honor brand, and the two are intertwined in China. We're awaiting the Honor 6 Plus price with anticipation because, judging by the Honor 6, it could end up being a bit of a bargain.

via GSMDone