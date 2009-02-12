Garmin-Asus unveils Nuviphone M20

Garmin-Asus has announced another handset to go with the recent Nuviphone G60 release, the Windows Mobile 6.1-powered M20.

Designed to attract the business user in need of location based fun, the handset features a 2.8-inch touchscreen, HSDPA 3G, Wi-Fi and obviously a GPS chip as well.

In addition, a 4GB / 8GB onboard memory will store audio, video and other file types, as well as a 3MP camera with geotagging.

TechRadar spoke with Garmin-Asus about the new handset, and we were told it would be coming in the second half of 2009, likely after the flagship G60.

Hitting the briefcase

Garmin-Asus is pushing this device squarely at the business user, stating that email will be as easy as pie on this new handset.

However, there's also a whole host of location-based services baked right into the handset, including the ability to see your friends' locations a la Google's Latitude service, and navigate to them using turn-by-turn navigation.

You can also set the phone to update your location to your social networking site, should you consider yourself stalker-proof.

We've yet to find out what the location based services on the handset actually are, although it appears the M20 will somehow use your calendar and contacts to get you to the places you need to be... we're getting worried this phone could know too much about us.