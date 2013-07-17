Fingerprint reader for iPhone 5S, Liquidmetal for iPhone 6?

The leaks are picking up as we edge closer to the expected launch of the iPhone 5S, and some new leaked production shots, along with some juicy info, might start to give us a clearer idea of what's behind the veil.

While it doesn't look like there's a lot new happening on the outside of the phone, information provided alongside the pictures claims that the iPhone will have an NFC chip, a fingerprint reader, and a 4-inch 1136x640 Sharp IGZO display.

A 12-megapixel camera was also touted, alongside that dual LED flash that we clocked a little while ago. The new display should not only provide a sharper quality image but also be a lot less intense on the battery.

We wouldn't take any of this as gospel, of course, but nothing here is beyond what we're already been hearing about the phone.

"Pssht, we're over it. What about iPhone 6?"

And while we're on the subject, Apple might be looking to use Liquidmetal on future iPhones and iPads - or perhaps even an iWatch.

A patent awarded to Crucible Intellectual Property, the company that represents Apple's licensing deal with Liquidmetal Technologies, describes a new production approach that could see the material used to produce sheets up to 3 meters wide and between 0.1mm and 25mm thick.

Right now, the material has only been used in the SIM-ejector tool as its use for anything bigger has been restricted by production-based issues.

The iPhone 5S is rumoured to begin the production process this month, with an expectation that we might see it around the September/October time so long as no spanners get thrown in the works.

Via 9to5Mac and Engadget