Facebook: We're not launching an HTC Facebook phone

Facebook says no to an HTC handset - for now, at least.

Facebook has responded to rumours that it is partnering with HTC on a Facebook-branded handset by smartly denying it.

We reported on the rumours yesterday, which indicated that HTC would unveil two high-end handsets made in partnership with the social network.

However, Facebook's head of business development, Dan Rose, told journalists this morning, "This is really just another example of a manufacturer who has taken our public APIs and integrated them into their device in an interesting way.

"The rumours around there being something more to this HTC device are overblown."

You'll be sayin' no, no, no, no, no

Although Rose seems to confirm that HTC is working on a handset that heavily integrates Facebook functionality (perhaps even the ability to call friends within Facebook), when asked if the HTC device would be Facebook branded, he responded emphatically, "No."

That seems to be that then. Or is it? We're not entirely convinced by Facebook's denial; it wouldn't be the first time a technology company has said one thing and done another, after all.

Whatever the truth is, we won't be sure of it until Mobile World Congress 2011, where we'll be checking each HTC handset carefully for a sneaky Facebook logo.

Via Reuters