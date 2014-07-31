The iPhone 6 release date may fall on October 14

Apple shifted iPhone launches from summer to fall in recent years, but one thing has otherwise remained constant: Consumers always line up around the block on a Friday, but that could be changing this year.

MacRumors today reported that Apple may be planning to reveal the forthcoming iPhone 6 at a media event on Tuesday, September 16, but has tentatively staked out October 14 for the actual on-sale date - presumably for the US and other first-world countries, at least.

According to an unnamed source attending a recent "internal Apple Retail Store meeting," a senior Store Leader apparently remarked how that particular day would be an "immense" one for the company, whose brick-and-mortar stores are expected to be busy all month long.

The report has raised eyebrows in many circles, considering every Apple iPhone launch since the first-generation handset in 2007 has taken place on a Friday, yet October 14 very clearly falls on a Tuesday this year.

Enough for everyone?

The only explanation offered by the source for swapping the day of the week was "high customer demand," which seems to be motivating Apple to ramp up iPhone 6 production to unprecedented levels in order to keep "an ample supply" available.

A separate report earlier this month outlined plans for a mid-September Apple event to take the wraps off iPhone 6 and iOS 8, with a second event penciled onto the calendar in October to announce the release of OS X 10.10 Yosemite, Mac and iPad product refreshes and possibly even a launch for the mythical iWatch.

In recent weeks, conflicting reports have questioned Apple's readiness to launch 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models of iPhone 6 at the same time, with several rumors claiming the larger device may be held up by ongoing production issues.

With summer rapidly winding to a close (already!), Apple watchers won't have much longer to wait for official confirmation from Cupertino on when they can start lining up to buy the shiniest, newest toys on the block.