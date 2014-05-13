8 things we learned from Moto's big reveal

We are Moto. We are great.

The main news to come out of Motorola's press conference today may well have been the launch of the new low-cost Motorola Moto E, but that wasn't the only piece of information the firm was sharing.

Here's what else we learnt from Moto's ramblings.

1. The Moto G is Motorola's best phone EVER

Yep, that's right. Motorola has been in the mobile game since the beginning, but its best-selling smartphone of all time isn't some all-singing, all-dancing flagship. Oh no, it's the humble Motorola Moto G.

Oh, and it managed to claim that title within just five months of going on sale. Impressive.

The Moto G - Motorola's best phone ever

2. Motorola wants to kill feature phones

Well, don't we all?

According to Motorola, 70% of mobile owners have a feature phone purely due to the cost of smartphones.

It's determined to change that statistic - which goes some way to explaining its recent budget onslaught .

3. The average cost of a smartphone is more than the G and E

Hardly a surprise, but the average cost of a smartphone in the UK is £272 SIM-free (it's $521 in the US).

Compare that to the £149 Moto G 4G and the £89 Moto E and you can see why Motorola is banging this drum.

4. It's got two new smartphones, not one

Motorola also launched the Moto G 4G - and for those of you who are a little slow off the mark that's an upgrade of the original Moto G to include 4G connectivity.

The only other addition on the G 4G is the much welcomed inclusion of a microSD slot, with the rest of the specs and design remaining exactly the same.

Now with 4G!

The Android KitKat adoption rate for all Android devices stands at 8.5%, while the Moto G is at 88% and the Moto X rocks up with a 91% adoption.

Motorola has also been the quickest at getting KitKat out to its devices, with the Moto X receiving Android 4.4 in just 19 days.

It look HTC 92 days to get it on the One, Samsung 106 days to get it on the Galaxy S4 and LG a whopping 116 days to push it to the G2.

6. Motorola really doesn't like the Galaxy Fame

During the Moto E presentation, Motorola compared it to the Samsung Galaxy Fame again and again, showing how its beats it in the screen, power, battery and design departments.

Take that, Samsung.

Moto is not a fan

7. Motorola's idea of top-end phones is different to ours

So far this year we've seen the Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One M8, Sony Xperia Z2 and Huawei Ascend P7 land, and we're waiting for the LG G3 and iPhone 6 in the coming months.

Meanwhile at Motorola, it's still determined that the 4.7-inch, non full HD, dual-core Moto X is a flagship device. They

8. Motorola doesn't do budget devices

Motorola's Senior VP Steve Horowitz told TechRadar "We don't look at phones as being budget phones.

"We look a phones as being broadly appealing and available to people, with different trade-offs depending on which device you choose."

There you have it. They are not budget phones, they just have different sets of trade-offs.