Dell Studio Hybrid arrives

Dell has releases its 'Studio Hybrid' range – with the low cost desktop aimed squarely at the ecologically-minded and the media PC brigade.

The funky little PC comes in six different styles – five shiny plastic varieties and a bamboo sleeve that was first seen as a concept earlier in the year.

A built in HDMI port as standard indicates that Dell see this as a living room computer attached to your flat screen television – but WiFi and wireless keyboard/mouse are optional extras.

The most interesting thing is perhaps the price point - with the US getting their hands on the kit for as little as $499 for the basic model – that's around £250.

Next big/little thing

Low cost desktops are tipped to be the next big thing, with Asus proudly showing off their Eee branded version recently – and Dell will be far from the last manufacturer to try to grab a handhold in this niche.

We've contacted Dell UK for news on pricing and availability and will update you when we get the information.