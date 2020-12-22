Oppo sets up 5G innovation lab in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo said it has set up a 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre for development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country.

Oppo said that it will also be setting up 3 more functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery, and performance.

"These labs will be focusing on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including MiddleEast, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe," Oppo said in a press statement.

Oppo's plan to make India an innovation hub

Oppo's Tasleem Arif at work at the Innovation Lab, Hyderabad (Image credit: Oppo)

Commenting on the set-up of 5G lab, Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D Oppo India said, “5G development is a key focus area for Oppo and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub.”

Oppo said that as of September 2020, it has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI.

The company recently announced its 3+N+X strategy where N refers to the technical fields that Oppo has been spearheading, including connectivity and AI. As the latest connectivity breakthrough in the world, the 5G lab will contribute in advancing the technological evolution in the field.

Oppo working with others on 5G rollout in India

According to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, Oppo is among the top ten companies in the number of declared 5G patent families. It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.

The recently opened, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, in Hyderabad, is focusing on the development of 5G technologies.

Oppo’s Greater Noida plant has a target of 50 million smartphones per year.

Oppo said that the India R&D team is working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others on 5G rollout in India.

As an early adopter in the 5G journey, Oppo became the first tech brand to launch 5G mobile products in the European market and organized the first 5G WhatsApp call from India.

