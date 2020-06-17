Oppo Find X2 launched in India; X2 Pro, not so much

The Oppo Find X2 series is the company’s high-end flagship that was unveiled around MWC. After a couple of delays, it has finally launched in India… well, sort of.

Out of the duo, only the regular Oppo Find X2 will go on sale in India. It turns out that the X2 Pro will not be available for purchase. Even the Oppo Find X2 will only be available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage option, at a price of Rs 64,990 on Amazon.in. Colour options include Black (ceramic) and Ocean Green (glass).

Oppo Find X2 specs

Oppo Find X2 Pro's camera (which will not be available in India) (Image credit: Future)

The main talking point of the Find X2 family is the display. It sports one of the best displays on the market, with a curved 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel, with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It can also playback HDR10 content, and has a peak brightness of 1,200nits. It also has a colour depth of 10-bit, giving it the ability to display over a billion colours.

On the inside, the Oppo Find X2 series is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the best processor currently available. It is also 5G-capable with the X55 modem. Those are paired with UFS 3.0 storage (non-expandable) and LPDDR5 RAM, virtually confirming smooth and reliable performance.

Cameras are another highlight of the family. We’re looking at a triple camera setup consisting of a dated 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 image sensor as the primary camera, followed by a 12MP Sony IMX708 ultra-wide shooter with a rather narrow field-of-view due to sensor cropping, and a 13MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS, that can shoot at up to 5x hybrid zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera.

The Oppo Find X2 has a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging, that is claimed to take the phone from 0 to full in under 40 minutes. Wireless charging is not supported. Other hardware specifications include Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB 3.1 connector port for faster data transfer.