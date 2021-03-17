OnePlus Watch leak suggests that it won’t be that smart after all

The OnePlus Watch is expected next week as the brand’s first smartwatch, and it'll appear alongside the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, a new leak has scaled back our expectations.

OnePlus has been talking about its smartwatch for a few years now. Come March 23, it will finally share the stage with the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones as a recent teaser video essentially confirmed.

While we know a great deal about the upcoming smartphones, details around the OnePlus Watch have been scarce even with just a week to go ahead of the official unveiling.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal shared some OnePlus Watch features and specifications on Twitter recently. According to Agarwal, the wearable will have a round face with a 46mm dial and will be available in black and silver colors. The entire body will also be IP68 certified for dust and water-resistance.

Exclusive: OnePlus Watch Specifications- 46mm- IP68- Warp Charge (A week of charge in 20 minutes)- Sleep, Stress, Blood Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring- Check Notifications, Calls- Control OnePlus TV- 4GB Storage- Auto Workout DetectionMore: https://t.co/m4Cr3ckTWR pic.twitter.com/TP75nMCmXdMarch 17, 2021 See more

According to this leak, fitness will be the main selling point of the smartwatch. Features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress alerts, automatic workout detection, SpO2 sensing and other exercises all appear in this information.

As for connected features, the OnePlus Watch should be able to show notifications, pick and initiate calls, control music playback and even other products in the ecosystem such as the OnePlus TV.

Interestingly but unsurprisingly, the watch may also be capable of fast charging. Agarwal's information says a 20-minute charge should be enough for a week’s use.

What seems slightly off is the fact that there’s no mention of the operating system or the processor powering the smartwatch. Further, a battery life of more than a week means it is unlikely to run on Wear OS — which typically lasts for a day or two at best.

The OnePlus Band was the company's first wearable (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

In the past, OnePlus went on record to talk about how it is working closely with Google to create a superior smartwatch experience.

This development raises more questions than it answers. Unless there’s another variant in the works, the OnePlus Watch may not be the feature-rich smartwatch that some had been expecting.