OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are getting a major Oxygen OS 11 update

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T have been two of the troubled smartphones from OnePlus in terms of software bugs and issues. But it seems like OnePlus has finally been able to get around to fixing all the major issues with these two smartphones that launched in September 2019.

The new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update brings a few system improvements as well as other optimisations. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T received Android 11 back in the month of March, which was followed by a hotfix build from the company in April that addressed some bugs in that update.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T brings fixes, optimisations along with the Android security patch for June 2021.

The major changes to the system settings include reduced power consumption, along with improved overheating control management. The developers have fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms as well.

The crash issue of the File Manager system application has also been fixed. And the camera system has seen fixes as well which include the camera blurring when shooting on fullscreen size. And the general stability of the camera system has been improved as well. The new update has also optimized the dial-pad UI display effect of the phone caller app.

Just like the big software updates, this patch will also see a staged rollout. And it is expected that it will be received first by a small number of users to check stability. This will be followed by a release for everyone after ensuring that there are no critical bugs. Those users that don't receive the update immediately should wait for a few days and it should turn up. OnePlus has mentioned that using a VPN to download the update may not work because this is not a region-basedrollout.