Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti GPU could be unleashed on November 17

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which is supposedly the next GPU to arrive in the Ampere range, could be launched in less than three weeks’ time on November 17, going by the latest speculation.

This comes from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) along with the suggestion that according to third-party graphics card manufacturers, stock levels of the 3060 Ti will be similar to that witnessed with the RTX 3070 that just hit the shelves – in other words, it’ll be very thin on the ground.

But that wouldn’t really be any surprise given that all of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 launches have failed to meet demand by some margin. That said, treat this speculation with a great deal of caution, and indeed this purported launch date.

It is, however, true that the November 17 date more or less falls in line with what we’ve heard from the grapevine previously, after Chinese retailers put the RTX 3060 Ti up for pre-order, and a mid-to-late November timeframe was suggested for arrival.

Rumored spec and cost

The rumor mill reckons that the 3060 Ti graphics card will weigh in at under $400 when it debuts, and it’ll boast 4,864 CUDA cores with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It’ll use the same GPU as the RTX 3070 in fact, just a cutdown version (naturally).

As mentioned, the recently launched GeForce RTX 3070 GPU failed to provide sufficient inventory to retailers and sold out very swiftly, just like the RTX 3080 and 3090 before it. That wasn’t entirely unexpected, but hopes were up that the 3070 would fare better given that Nvidia delayed release by a fortnight in order to help resolve stock issues.

If you were wondering where the vanilla RTX 3060 is, this current rumor notes that there is no clear release timeframe yet, but that it will arrive at a later date, which is pretty much what we’ve heard previously (it’ll be based on a different GPU to the 3060 Ti).