Nokia X6 support page goes live in India, expected to launch soon

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia is all set to introduce its mid-range smartphone, the Nokia X6 in India. While there has been no announcement from the company, the support page of the device has gone live in India, hinting that the device may soon make its way to the country.

The Nokia X6 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus recently received Bluetooth certification and the X6 was also spotted receiving Taiwan's NCC certification. The device may soon be launched in other countries apart from India. In India, the device will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Zenfone Max Pro M1, which are powered by the same SoC.

Nokia X6 Specifications

The Nokia X6 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and will be upgradable to Android P. It features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is the first device from Nokia to feature a notch.

In terms of performance, the Nokia X6 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in three variants - 4GB + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Nokia X6 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size and a 5MP monochrome sensor with 1.2um pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with 1.0um pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia X6 is powered by a 3,060mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, GPS and a USB Type - C port.