Nokia G10 and C01 Plus smartphones launched in India

Nokia has launched two new smartphones in India which have entered the budget segement. The new Nokia G10 and the C01 Plus are smartphones that fall in the Sub Rs 15,000 and the sub Rs 6,000 category of smartphones.

The new Nokia G10 comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM with a triple camera setup on the back. While the Nokia C01 is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC with 2GB of RAM.

Nokia G10 and C01 Plus India price and availability

The Nokia G10 is available in Night and Dusk colours and is priced at Rs 12,149. It is available for purchase on Nokia's own website. Offers on it include one from Reliance Jio.

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in Blue and Purple colour variants and is priced at Rs 5999. It is available for purchase across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia's own website.

Nokia G10: Specs and features

The Nokia G10 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ V-notch display with 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the inside it has a MediaTek Helio G25 2GHz Octa Core SoC with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This is accompanied by a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage with support for an expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD.

The device supports Dual SIM with a separate microSD slot and runs on Android 11. In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It features a 3.5mm audio port and even has FM Radio. For security the smartphone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 5050mAh battery that features 10w charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It is rated at IPX2 which means it is splash resistant. It has dimensions of 164.9 x 76.0 x 9.2mm and weighs 194g.

Nokia C01 Plus: Specs and features

The Nokia C01 Plus is the cheaper of the two smartphones launched and comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ V-notch display with 1440 × 720 pixels and a 18:9 aspect ratio. On the inside it comes with a Unisoc SC9863A 1.6GHz Octa-Core SoC with IMG8322 GPU. This is complemented by 2GB RAM and 16GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage with options for expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD.

This is a n Android 11 Go Edition smartphone from Nokia and can hold up to two SIMs with another slot for microSD. It has a 5MP rear camera with LED Flash while on the front there is a 5MP camera with LED Flash.

It also has a 3.5mm audio port with FM Radio support. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It has a 3000mAh removable battery and dimensions of 148 x 71.8 x 9.3mm and weighs 157g.