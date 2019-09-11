New Microsoft Surface device powered by Intel Ice Lake could be coming soon

Microsoft could be preparing to release a new Surface device powered by Intel’s upcoming Ice Lake processors, according to new benchmarks spotted online.
Found by Windows Latest, Geekbench results seem to show a Surface Pro or Surface Laptop – named “OEMJL OEMJL Product Name EV1.5A” – running on a 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which runs at 3.60GHz.
Microsoft has previously used a similar naming convention for its Surface Go product on Geekbench, hence why some people think this could be a new Surface device.
Ready for October 2 event?
If the benchmark results are hinting at a new Surface device, then it’s very likely we’ll see it at Microsoft’s October 2 event – which, of course, we’ll be attending.
We don’t know much about Microsoft’s October 2 plans, however it’ll be a whole year since Microsoft revealed new Surface hardware, and two years since it released the Surface Book 2.
That means it’s high time that Microsoft announced a new Surface product, and if it does, hopefully it will use Intel’s latest Ice Lake hardware, which will give it a decent performance upgrade over previous Surface devices.
Thankfully, we won’t have long to find out, and whatever Microsoft does announce at its event, we’ll be there to test it out.
