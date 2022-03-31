Motorola has multiple flagship phones lined up for launch this year

Audio player loading…

Motorola is reportedly working on multiple flagship phones that will be launched under its Edge lineup throughout this year. If things go as planned, the Lenovo-backed smartphone maker is expected to dish out as many as 19 phones this year, including at least four top-of-the-line phones.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, first among these phones is the Moto Edge 30 Ultra or more commonly known as “Frontier'' which has been turning heads with its 200 MP primary camera. This sensor, according to reports, is Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor and unless some other brand decides to sneakily launch their phone, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra could be the first-ever phone to have such a massive sensor.

(Image credit: Moto)

Besides a powerful camera setup, the phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inches POLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and probably 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is also expected to come with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. The phone is expected to launch in Q3 this year.

Second in the line is the Moto Edge 30 codenamed Dubai. This is expected to launch next month as the stock variant of the Moto Edge 30 Pro that was launched sometime back. It is expected to come with a 6.55-inch POLED display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could come with a triple camera setup at the back including a couple of 50MP sensors and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32 MP front-facing camera will complete the duties of a selfie snapper.

Third, in the line is a device codenamed Dubai+ which is expected to come with similar specs as the Moto “Dubai'' but with a yet-to-be-released MediaTek SoC. The chipset configurations suggest that this upcoming SoC could be pitted below the Dimensity 7000. This phone is expected to come with a slightly bigger 5,000 mAh battery and stylus support.

Lastly, a phone codenamed Miami is expected to launch soon as well. It’s going to be an affordable Edge 30 device – might launch with a Lite or Fusion moniker. It is expected to come with a 6.28-inch POLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Powering the phone could be a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Other key features include a dual-camera setup at the back and a 4020 mAh battery packed in a device that is less than 7mm thick.

Moto ready to switch gears

During the last couple of years, we’ve seen Motorola preparing to make its presence felt on the big stage, once again. Under Lenovo, the brand has been growing at a brisk pace.

After having experimented with different designs and form factors, Motorola is looking to take on the big wigs already. And this can be assessed by the number of devices the company has sold recently.

The smartphone maker is now the third biggest smartphone brand in the US right after Apple and Samsung. When LG quit the smartphone market, Motorola was gradually pushing up and was able to grab the opportunity when it arrived.

Apart from the phones listed above, we’ve heard rumblings about a flagship phone with an under-display selfie camera too. It is expected to be launched sometime later this year and we just can't wait to get our hands on the same.