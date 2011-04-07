Microsoft urges against tinkering with Windows Phone 7 OS

Microsoft has warned readers against turning to 'homebrew options' rather than waiting for the latest NoDo 'copy and paste' Windows Phone 7 update.

The company has been running a page to illustrate who will get the update and when, but Eric Hautala, the general manager for customer experience engineering, urged customers to be patient and wait rather than tinker with their phone.

"We're not going to be happy until everyone gets their update..." blogged Huatala.

"We're working hard to get this job done as quickly as possible. But I've noticed that some of you are turning to homebrew solutions to update your phone immediately.

"As an engineer and a gadget lover, I totally understand the impulse to tinker. You want the latest technology and you're tired of waiting. Believe me, I get it.

"But my strong advice is: wait. If you attempt one of these workarounds, we can't say for sure what might happen to your phone because we haven't fully tested these homebrew techniques."

Warranty

Huatala explains that tinkering with the mobile OS could have longer term repercussions, and could void your warranty.

"You might not be getting the important device-specific software we would typically deliver in the official update. Or your phone might get misconfigured and not receive future updates," he said.

"It's even possible your phone might stop working properly. Bottom line: unsupported workarounds put you in uncharted territory that may void your phone warranty.

"We've made a lot of progress in recent weeks, so I urge you to please be patient for just a bit longer and wait for your official update notification to arrive."