Ennio Morricone to provide exclusive LG ringtones

Yes - this is an official picture. Seriously

LG has announced that legenday movie music maestro Ennio Morricone is providing a collection of exclusive ringtones and music for its mobile phones.

Morricone has written some of the most iconic movie scores – including Sergio Leone classics like The Good the Bad and the Ugly and a Fistful of Dollars.

And LG has now snapped up the composer, and as well as newly composed pieces there will be a selection from his movie themes, including The Mission and Cinema Paradiso.

Pre-loaded

The exclusive music will be preloaded on LG's range of smartphones and it will be the dual-core LG Optimus 2X which will be the first to get the selection.

"LG smartphone users will be able to enjoy a total of 25 of Morricone's creations -- 15 ringtones composed specifically for LG and 10 of his best-known tunes from the world of cinema," explained LG.

There will also be a 'selection' of apps with Morricone-related content – including images and video clips available free from the LG store.

"Signore Morricone is one of the best-loved soundtrack composers of all time," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"Reproducing his work with such amazing clarity on the Optimus 2X, gives smartphones a whole new level of respect as the primary device for on-the-go music."