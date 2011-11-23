WHSmith launches Kobo Vox tablet ereader

Hot on the heels of its Kobo ereader launch last month, WHSmith has unveiled the Kobo Vox, a colour touchscreen ereader complete with Wi-Fi connectivity and fairly palatable price tag.

It's almost impossible not to draw comparisons to Amazon's Kindle Fire; both big up their ereader credentials, offer a 7-inch screen, run on Android, have similar apps and come with relatively low tablet prices.

The Kobo Vox's 7-inch screen is touted as anti-glare, so you should be able to read comfortably even in bright sunlight and if your peepers get tired, there are 42 font sizes to choose between.

WHSmiths is also keen to point out that Kobo is Facebook's only official ereading partner so if you're desperate to share your love of Twilight or boast about how far through Game of Thrones you are, it could be the reader-cum-tablet for you.

From the ashes

It's not quite so heavily customised as the Kindle Fire, so you don't have to go through Amazon's curated app store and have access to more Android apps.

With 8GB of storage, expandable memory and Wi-Fi connectivity, it's not exactly going to take top spot in our best tablets in the world list (we do have one, you know), but the WHSmith Kobo Vox could be one of the best bargain slabs.

One thing the Vox does have over the Kindle Fire is its UK availability: the Kobo Vox UK release date is today and you can nab it from WHSmith shops or online with a UK price of £169.99.

