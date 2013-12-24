Samsung Galaxy Note Pro might come in two sizes: big and not-so-big

Earlier in December, we reported that the 12.2-inch Samsung Galaxy Note Pro had been spotted at an event in Korea. But someone reckons we only saw half the story.

Move Player believes the Galaxy Note Pro will, in fact, be available in two sizes: a 12.2-inch variant and a 10.1-inch model.

The smaller offering will supposedly have a 2560 x 1600 display, 3GB of RAM, a 9500mAh battery, and will run a tasty bit of Android 4.4 KitKat. It'll also weigh in at 750 grams.

Like a pro

There's nothing much said about the larger version, though last week we heard that the bigger tablet is set to also have a 2560 x 1600 resolution and will be powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 3GB of RAM.

The new source also reckons that that talk of a dual-boot OS for the Note Pro is nonsense - it'll be just Android, no added Windows.

This one's pure rumour for now, though. The original source has since been removed, so either someone got in trouble for leaking the information or it got pulled because someone was playing a (really rubbish) Christmas prank.

Or perhaps someone was even confusing the Galaxy Note Pro with the rumoured Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1.

As for a possible announcement date, we're now being told that it'll either be CES 2014 or MWC 2014. Thanks for clearing that one up for us, guys. Really helpful.