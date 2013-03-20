Nvidia CEO calls Windows RT disappointing, prays to Outlook god

Nvidia is the latest Microsoft partner to express dissatisfaction with a Windows operating systems, and this time it's over Windows RT, which is designed for tablets and small laptops.

"Windows RT is disappointing to us because we expected to have sold more than we did," Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told investors in comments picked up by CNET.

"Everybody expected to have sold more than we did."

That "everybody" includes companies like Samsung, which launched the Ativ Tab with Windows RT, then canceled its future Windows RT tablet plans.

Toshiba pulled out from Windows RT production before it even released a single RT device.

Meanwhile, next to the Microsoft Surface RT, the Asus Vivo Tab RT, Lenovo Ideapad Yoga, and Dell XPS 10 have been hanging in there.

Outlook for Windows RT

Windows 8 has publicly been called disappointing by Samsung executives, too, but at least Haung said that Microsoft will "ultimately get [Windows RT] right."

He believes that the company will continue to invest in the platform, despite the poor sales, calling it "too important."

"There are a large number of devices [that could run Windows RT]," he said. This backs up the theory that cheaper tablets could save Windows RT.

One of the ways to make the closed operating system more attractive, according to Huang, is by making Outlook available for Windows RT.

"Outlook god, please," he pleaded, according to CNET.

"I know there are smart people up there who are going to unleash the dragons of Outlook onto millions of consumers who are just waiting with bated breath for a very, very thin PC with long battery life that is Outlook compatible."

TechRadar reached out to Microsoft for comment on Huang's remarks, and will update this story when the company responds.