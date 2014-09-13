Thar (may) be gold in next year's 12-inch Retina Macbook Air refresh

It worked for the iPhone; why not a gold Macbook Air?

Remember when Apple's Macbooks used to come in more than just that flat, spaceship grey color? Granted, the other options were black and white, but what about the eMacs that came in a rainbow?

Apple's design language has become infinitely more streamlined since then, but it was nice to have the choice, and now Apple might be going back to that.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

The next Macbook Air, which is rumored to be coming in 2015, will be offered in three colors - the standard aluminum grey, plus "space grey" and gold - according to A Tech Website.

The site cites "a source familiar with Apple's plans," so while this tip is far from corroborated, it does make more than a lick of sense.

Follow the rainbow

Just look at the recent Apple Watch debut; have you ever seen an Apple product debut with so many different varieties and choices available to buyers?

The Apple Watch's variants go far beyond mere palette swaps, so a new range of modest color choices is the least Apple may do for its next Macbook Air refresh.

And how snazzy would a gold Macbook Air look? Admit it: you want it.

According to the latest reports the new Macbook Air will arrive in 2015 in a new size - 12 inches - and with a Retina display. All things considered it could be quite an update to what in some ways has become Apple's flagship laptop.

