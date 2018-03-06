Mi Mix 2S will sport a vertical dual camera suggests a new leak

A leaked image of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has surfaced on Chinese social networking website, Weibo. The alleged picture suggests that the phone will be featuring an iPhone X like horizontal dual-camera module.

The alleged Mi Mix 2S is placed alongside the Mi Mix 2 in the picture, and it shows a similar ceramic back panel with a reflective surface. Also, the positioning of the fingerprint sensor is the same as the Mix 2. Since the leaked image displays just the back, the only difference we could spot was the the camera module.

The vertical camera module looks exactly like the one seen on the recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro. Placed on the top left corner, there are two lenses with a circular LED flash in between them.

The first two generations of the Mix came with “MIX Designed by Xiaomi” branding on the back, but the leaked image has “Mi MIX Designed by Xiaomi” written. Now this is where we start having doubts about the picture.

Also, there were reports about the Mi Mix 2S coming with an under-display fingerprint sensor, but the image shows a sensor on the back. So it’s still too early to judge if the image is genuine or not.

The phone will be launched on 27 March, and we have enough details to get an idea of how the upcoming flagship would be. You can check our detailed rumour roundup to get more details about the device.