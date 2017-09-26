Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 shown off before it goes on sale

Xiaomi will be unveiling the new Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 in India during its Diwali with Mi festive sale starting tomorrow. The new portable wireless speaker is an upgrade over the Mi Bluetooth speaker launched last year in India at Rs 1,499. The announcement was made but by the company’s VP, Manu Kumar Jain on his Twitter handle.

In his tweet, Manu wrote, “Something amazing launching tomorrow: Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 at a great price of ₹1,799!”.

Something amazing launching tomorrow: Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 at a great price of ₹1,799! 🎵🎶🔊#DiwaliWithMihttps://t.co/QQLtB7e1sG pic.twitter.com/GtwdCKOK6LSeptember 26, 2017

The speaker is originally priced at Rs 2,699 but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 during the Diwali with Mi sale.

Similar to its predecessor, the new Mi Bluetooth speaker has an aluminium build with matte finish and chamfered edges. Also, the cuboidal design makes it looks identical to the previous generation Mi Bluetooth speaker. The new sturdy looking speaker from Mi packs dual speaker along with a receiving unit. It weighs 237g and measures 154.5 x 60 x 25.5mm.

The new Mi Bluetooth speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and comes with 10 meter connectivity range. Also, it doubles as a hands free for calling via CVC-enabled noise cancelling for communication.

It comes with a 1200mAh built-in lithium polymer battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 10 hours of audio playback. Apart from Bluetooth, it has micro-USP port for charging and a dedicated AUX port to connect and play audio from devices that do not support Bluetooth.