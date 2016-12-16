Lose an Apple AirPods bud? Here’s how much a replacement will cost you

Apple AirPods are finally for sale! The in-ear buds ship ... at some point, but they're actually shipping! And now we know how much you'll pay to replace a lost one, an event that seems all but certain considering Apple's latest headphones have no wire.

As outlined on the Apple iPhone service pricing page and first spotted by Apple Insider, replacing a lost AirPod costs $69 in the US.

That's not quite half the full Apple AirPods price of $159 (£159.99, AU$229), but it's pretty darn close.

Update: A replacement AirPod will cost £65 in the UK, according to the recently updated Apple UK service pricing page. In Australia, a replacement bud costs AU$99, notes the country's service page.

Break pods

As for general repairs, Apple AirPods are covered under a one-year warranty, which takes care of defective batteries but not normal wear and tear.

Apple will replace batteries that lose capacity over time for $49/£45/AU$69 per AirPod, and other out-of-warranty repairs cost $69/£65/AU$99.

When it comes to the equally easily losable AirPods charging case, its repair and replacement prices line up with the buds: $49/£45/AU$69 for battery service, $69/£65/AU$99 for out-of-warranty repairs and $69/£65/AU$99 to replace a misplaced case.